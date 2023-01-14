Missing dog reunited with family nearly 3 years later

By Matt Lackritz
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nearly three years ago, a family was vacationing in South Carolina when they lost their dog, Roscoe.

Now, everyone has reunited.

“It was a relief really,” Rachel Day said. “We love Roscoe, everybody loves Roscoe, we’re just so happy that he’s home.”

“He was so excited you could see his little tail wagging in the car when you could see his dad and just all of Calvin’s nieces and nephews just went crazy for him,” Whitney Cruells said. “It was so adorable.”

Roscoe was found and taken to an animal rescue. There, they scanned his microchip.

The family was later contacted, and with the help of volunteers and social media, he was reunited with his family.

Timothy Moymier, a volunteer, drove to South Carolina tasked with helping bring Roscoe home and said he’s one of the sweetest dogs he’s ever met.

“He’s been a joy in the car the whole way,” he said. “He has slept and snored most of the time.”

Back with his family, hugs, kisses and of course treats await in the years to come.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our thoughts have not changed on the snow chances for Friday into early Saturday. The highest...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain changes to snow, light accumulations possible for most
A utility worker died by electrocution on Jan. 11, 2023 in West Virginia.
Man electrocuted while working on powerlines, electric company says
Photo Courtesy: London-Laurel Rescue Squad Facebook
Crews cut two cars open to pull victims out during serious crash in Laurel County
Police say reports of hostage situation, active shooter turn out to be hoax
Photo Courtesy: Mingo County Sheriff's Office Facebook
West Virginia woman arrested following incident at high school basketball game

Latest News

Two EKY women share impact of receiving Kentucky Foundation for Women grants
Kentucky resident becomes millionaire after winning lottery
Equipment donated after flood
Former UK coaches and athletes donate equipment to Eastern Kentuckians affected by flood
The mugshots are in no particular order: Ashley Cobb (top left), Linda Taylor (top right), RC...
Four people arrested following Harlan County drug bust