Kentucky resident becomes millionaire after winning lottery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday the 13th proved lucky for the newest millionaire in Kentucky.

While the second largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was hit in Maine on Friday, one Kentucky Lottery player will be celebrating as the Commonwealth’s newest millionaire, according to a release.

“The fantastic second prize in the Mega Millions game was won in Louisville overnight,” President and CEO Mary Harville said. “We cannot wait to greet our newest millionaire!”

In addition to the million dollar win, there were also two $10,000 winning tickets sold in Franklin and Louisville.

The winning Mega Millions numbers from the drawing were: 30 - 43 - 45 - 46 - 61 Mega Ball 14.

Officials with the Kentucky Lottery said players are encouraged to check their tickets for prize amounts won at kylottery.com or on the official Kentucky Lottery app.

Winners have 180 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize.

