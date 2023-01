LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cats got back in the win column with a 63-56 statement over the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers.

Kentucky led 33-26 at the halftime break, ending the first period on a 6-0 run.

Kentucky-Tennessee Split Box (StatBroadcast)

The win ends a two-game losing streak and gives the Cats their first SEC road win over Tennessee.

