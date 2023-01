High School Scoreboard - January 13, 2023

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Regional All “A” tournaments and more brought teams from across the mountains to compete.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Danville 70, Somerset 59, 12th Region All “A” Classic

Martin County 97, East Ridge 69, 15th Region All “A” Classic

Pikeville 55, Shelby Valley 49, 15th Region All “A” Classic

Harlan 90, Bell County 59

Harlan County 79, Middlesboro 46

Jenkins 65, Abingdon Christian (Va.) 45

Pulaski County 71, Southwestern 60

Rockcastle County 70, Casey County 42

South Laurel 69, Williamsburg 25

Trinity Christian 64, Red Bird 24

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Danville 74, Somerset 67, 12th Region All “A” Classic

Leslie County 52, Knott County Central 48, 14th Region All “A” Classic

Owsley County 51, Hazard 31, 14th Region All “A” Classic

Bell County 62, Taylor County 55, Kentucky 2A Championship (overtime)

Pike County Central 69, East Ridge 25, Pike Central Lady Hawk 2-Day Classic

Shelby Valley 57, Belfry 35, Pike Central Lady Hawk 2-Day Classic

Harlan County 66, Middlesboro 40

Johnson Central 48, Paintsville 38

Pineville 69, Barbourville 43

Pulaski County 70, Southwestern 44

Rockcastle County 64, Casey County 46

South Laurel 84, Williamsburg 33

Wellspring Guardians (Richmond home school) 44, Jackson City 24

West Carter 45, Martin County 44

Whitley County 60, Wayne County 47

Wolfe County 78, Oneida Baptist Institute 29

