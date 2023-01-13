Town Mountain Road in Pikeville down to one lane following rock slide
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) announced Town Mountain Road in Pikeville is down to just one lane following a large rock slide.
KYTC recommended drivers use a different route or expect lengthy delays as crews clear the area.
They expect to be working at the scene into the evening.
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.