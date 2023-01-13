Town Mountain Road in Pikeville down to one lane following rock slide

Town Mountain Road closed to one lane
Town Mountain Road closed to one lane(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 12)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) announced Town Mountain Road in Pikeville is down to just one lane following a large rock slide.

KYTC recommended drivers use a different route or expect lengthy delays as crews clear the area.

They expect to be working at the scene into the evening.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our thoughts have not changed on the snow chances for Friday into early Saturday. The highest...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain changes to snow, light accumulations possible for most
Photo Courtesy: Mingo County Sheriff's Office Facebook
West Virginia woman arrested following incident at high school basketball game
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
While the WYMT First Alert Weather Team believes most locations will not see a lot of snow on...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong storms end, snow chances increase
John Stevens and Brittany Hubbard
Two in custody following police chase, one still on the run

Latest News

Police say reports of hostage situation, active shooter turn out to be hoax
Patricia Jean Bennett
Community members mourn the loss of EKY leader
KYTC crews on standby for winter weather
Our thoughts have not changed on the snow chances for Friday into early Saturday. The highest...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain changes to snow, light accumulations possible for most