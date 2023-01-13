Southwest Virginia man arrested following domestic dispute

By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Wise County Central Dispatch say they received a 911 call reporting that a person had been stabbed.

They were called out to a home on Buckingham Road in Coeburn, Va. at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night after a man stabbed a woman during a domestic dispute.

When deputies from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office arrived, they discovered that the woman had stab wounds to her head.

The woman was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Deputies arrested Joshua Lewis Santiago, 22, for malicious wounding.

Santiago was arrested without incident and is currently being held at the Southwest Regional Jail in Duffield, Va.

The investigation is still ongoing with the possibility of additional charges being placed.

