Police searching for missing Caryville woman

CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A search is underway for a woman last seen at her East Tennessee home over a week ago, according to the Caryville Police Department.

Tiffany Lowe, 31, was reported missing after being last seen at her home in Caryville on Wednesday, Jan. 4, officials said.

She is 5′1″ and 170 pounds with brown hair and eyes. A release stated that she also wears glasses.

According to Lowe’s mother, she was in an auto accident several years ago, resulting in “serious health problems that does require medication,” CPD officials said.

Authorities asked the public for assistance in locating the missing woman. Those with information are asked to call the CPD at (423) 562-9478 or (423) 562-8055.

