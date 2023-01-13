Police say reports of hostage situation, active shooter turn out to be hoax

(MGN)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An early morning call sent police officers rushing into action after someone claimed to have hostages at a business in downtown Hyden. There was only one problem. It wasn’t true.

Officials with the Leslie County Sheriff’s Office say around 7:30 a.m. Friday deputies were told that an alleged hostage taker would shoot any officers that showed up and that they had bombs in certain locations.

Police also say they received reports of an active shooter in town. That also ended up being false as well.

Deputies believe someone from out of state was watching the officers and their response on the EarthCam camera located in Hyden.

We are told the situation is over and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our thoughts have not changed on the snow chances for Friday into early Saturday. The highest...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain changes to snow, light accumulations possible for most
Photo Courtesy: Mingo County Sheriff's Office Facebook
West Virginia woman arrested following incident at high school basketball game
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
While the WYMT First Alert Weather Team believes most locations will not see a lot of snow on...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong storms end, snow chances increase
John Stevens and Brittany Hubbard
Two in custody following police chase, one still on the run

Latest News

Patricia Jean Bennett
Community members mourn the loss of EKY leader
KYTC crews on standby for winter weather
Our thoughts have not changed on the snow chances for Friday into early Saturday. The highest...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain changes to snow, light accumulations possible for most
McConnell: Funding to support school safety, mental health