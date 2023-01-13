Police say reports of hostage situation, active shooter turn out to be hoax

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An early morning call sent police officers rushing into action after someone claimed to have hostages at a business in downtown Hyden. There was only one problem. It wasn’t true.

Officials with the Leslie County Sheriff’s Office say around 7:30 a.m. Friday deputies were told that an alleged hostage taker would shoot any officers that showed up and that they had bombs in certain locations.

Police also say they received reports of an active shooter in town. That also ended up being false as well.

Deputies believe someone from out of state was watching the officers and their response on the EarthCam camera located in Hyden.

We are told the situation is over and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

