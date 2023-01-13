McConnell: Funding to support school safety, mental health

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell says a federal agency will provide more than $2.3 million to two Kentucky organizations to support school safety and mental health.

McConnell says the Department of Health and Human Services is awarding more than $2 million to the Kentucky Educational Development Finance Corporation in Ashland.

Another $250,000 is going to Seven Counties Services, based in Louisville.

Both grants will fund mental health support and early intervention programs in Kentucky schools.

Funding for the grants comes from the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which McConnell helped lead to Senate passage last year.

