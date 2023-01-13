McConnell: Funding to support school safety, mental health

(MGN Online / PIXNIO)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:31 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell says a federal agency will provide more than $2.3 million to two Kentucky organizations to support school safety and mental health.

McConnell says the Department of Health and Human Services is awarding more than $2 million to the Kentucky Educational Development Finance Corporation in Ashland.

Another $250,000 is going to Seven Counties Services, based in Louisville.

Both grants will fund mental health support and early intervention programs in Kentucky schools.

Funding for the grants comes from the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which McConnell helped lead to Senate passage last year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Mingo County Sheriff's Office Facebook
West Virginia woman arrested following incident at high school basketball game
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
While the WYMT First Alert Weather Team believes most locations will not see a lot of snow on...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong storms end, snow chances increase
John Stevens and Brittany Hubbard
Two in custody following police chase, one still on the run
The Mercer County Emergency Manager also tells us the YMCA in Harrodsburg has been damaged and...
TEAM COVERAGE: NWS confirms two tornadoes touched down in central Kentucky

Latest News

Our thoughts have not changed on the snow chances for Friday into early Saturday. The highest...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain changes to snow, light accumulations possible for most
Photo Courtesy: London-Laurel Rescue Squad Facebook
Crews cut two cars open to pull victims out during serious crash in Laurel County
Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland for Elvis' birthday, 2023.
Lisa Marie Presley dies four days after visiting Graceland for Elvis’ birthday
East Kentucky Dream Center - 11:00 p.m.
East Kentucky Dream Center - 11:00 p.m.