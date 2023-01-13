Marlana VanHoose sings National Anthem at Marshall game

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The crowd at Marshall’s nationally televised basketball game Thursday night against Southern Miss was treated to a special moment before tip-off.

Marlana VanHoose, a Johnson County, Kentucky native, was born with a disease called Cytomegalovirus, and shortly after her birth, her parents learned she was blind.

She’s now a three-time Heritage Award recipient and has performed at the NBA Finals, the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, and three NASCAR Spring Cup Series races, just to name a few of her many career highlights.

The 27-year-old was also the subject of ESPN’s E:60 documentary “Loud and Proud.”

The crowd in the Henderson Center roared as VanHoose finished the anthem on a night when they had plenty to cheer about.

The Herd blew out the Golden Eagles 89-67.

