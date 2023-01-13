Marlana VanHoose sings National Anthem at Marshall game

VanHoose, who graduated from Johnson Central High School, has performed at events all over the country.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The crowd at Marshall’s nationally televised basketball game Thursday night against Southern Miss was treated to a special moment before tip-off.

Marlana VanHoose, a Johnson County, Kentucky native, was born with a disease called Cytomegalovirus, and shortly after her birth, her parents learned she was blind.

She’s now a three-time Heritage Award recipient and has performed at the NBA Finals, the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, and three NASCAR Spring Cup Series races, just to name a few of her many career highlights.

The 27-year-old was also the subject of ESPN’s E:60 documentary “Loud and Proud.”

The crowd in the Henderson Center roared as VanHoose finished the anthem on a night when they had plenty to cheer about.

The Herd blew out the Golden Eagles 89-67.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Mingo County Sheriff's Office Facebook
West Virginia woman arrested following incident at high school basketball game
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
While the WYMT First Alert Weather Team believes most locations will not see a lot of snow on...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong storms end, snow chances increase
John Stevens and Brittany Hubbard
Two in custody following police chase, one still on the run
The Mercer County Emergency Manager also tells us the YMCA in Harrodsburg has been damaged and...
TEAM COVERAGE: NWS confirms two tornadoes touched down in central Kentucky

Latest News

McConnell: Funding to support school safety, mental health
Our thoughts have not changed on the snow chances for Friday into early Saturday. The highest...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain changes to snow, light accumulations possible for most
Photo Courtesy: London-Laurel Rescue Squad Facebook
Crews cut two cars open to pull victims out during serious crash in Laurel County
Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland for Elvis' birthday, 2023.
Lisa Marie Presley dies four days after visiting Graceland for Elvis’ birthday