KYTC crews on standby for winter weather

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Road crews are on standby to respond to the winter weather.

H.B. Elkins with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 10 said they could not pre-treat roads because of the rain, but warmer air temperatures are on their side this time around. He said they have plenty of salt if they need to use it.

”We’ve got pretty good pavement temperatures, pavement temperatures are fairly warm,” he said. “You’re probably going to see on nontreated surfaces like sidewalks and parking lots, you’re probably going to see anything that does fall, melt pretty quickly.”

The concern Friday night would be bridges and overpasses or “cold spots.” Those are areas that do not get direct sunlight.

Crews said to take it easy if you have to be on the roads overnight.

