KYTC crews on standby for winter weather

(WSAZ)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Road crews are on standby to respond to the winter weather.

H.B. Elkins with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 10 said they could not pre-treat roads because of the rain, but warmer air temperatures are on their side this time around. He said they have plenty of salt if they need to use it.

”We’ve got pretty good pavement temperatures, pavement temperatures are fairly warm,” he said. “You’re probably going to see on nontreated surfaces like sidewalks and parking lots, you’re probably going to see anything that does fall, melt pretty quickly.”

The concern Friday night would be bridges and overpasses or “cold spots.” Those are areas that do not get direct sunlight.

Crews said to take it easy if you have to be on the roads overnight.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Mingo County Sheriff's Office Facebook
West Virginia woman arrested following incident at high school basketball game
Our thoughts have not changed on the snow chances for Friday into early Saturday. The highest...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain changes to snow, light accumulations possible for most
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
While the WYMT First Alert Weather Team believes most locations will not see a lot of snow on...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong storms end, snow chances increase
John Stevens and Brittany Hubbard
Two in custody following police chase, one still on the run

Latest News

Our thoughts have not changed on the snow chances for Friday into early Saturday. The highest...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain changes to snow, light accumulations possible for most
McConnell: Funding to support school safety, mental health
Photo Courtesy: London-Laurel Rescue Squad Facebook
Crews cut two cars open to pull victims out during serious crash in Laurel County
VanHoose, who graduated from Johnson Central High School, has performed at events all over the...
Marlana VanHoose sings National Anthem at Marshall game