Kentucky River Community Care partners with Mercy Chefs for food giveaway

KRCC food giveaway
KRCC food giveaway(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky River Community Care in Breathitt County partnered with non-profit Mercy Chefs to provide meals for locals.

The meals were prepared by Mercy Chefs and given out at KRCC in Breathitt County. KRCC Division Director of Crisis Services Vicie Pelfrey said the partnership proves that people outside of the region still have Eastern Kentuckians in their hearts, even six months after the flood.

”We see people come in daily, weekly, monthly to assist in any way possible,” Vicie Pelfrey said.

Mercy Chefs will be giving out meals in Wolfe County at International Fire Relief Main Warehouse daily from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

