FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain changes to snow, light accumulations possible for most

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Less than 24 hours after severe weather, winter weather is about to take hold across the mountains. Thankfully, this one will be warmer than the last one.

Today and Tonight

Whatever temperature it was at your house at midnight was your daytime high on Friday. For most, it was likely around the 40-degree mark. By the time you wake up, we should be in the mid to upper 30s in most locations and we will continue to slowly drop throughout the day and into the nighttime hours. The rain should change over to snow pretty quickly today and it could be heavy at times. Now, before you get all excited about accumulation, we still don’t think most of the valley locations will get much. Here is our final call for snowfall through Saturday morning.

Our thoughts have not changed on the snow chances for Friday into early Saturday. The highest elevations will see the most accumulation. (WYMT Weather)

Now, that being said, there is a chance that the very top of Black Mountain, which is Kentucky’s highest point could get closer to 6-8″ or more of snow. Locally higher amounts are definitely possible above 2000 feet, so if you get more than the forecast, don’t be shocked. It will likely be colder in the higher elevations earlier, so that will allow a lot more of the snow to stick.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for our border counties in Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia from Friday morning until early Saturday morning. If you are traveling over a mountain in the next 24 hours, caution is absolutely recommended. Some spots could get a little slick in areas not in the advisory by Saturday morning as temperatures drop, so the best advice is just to take it easy traveling anywhere late Friday night and early Saturday. Lows will drop into the mid-20s by Saturday morning as the snow showers wrap up.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from Friday morning through early Saturday morning for the border counties in Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia. (WYMT Weather)

Weekend Forecast

After a few morning flurries on Saturday, I think we see the skies clear relatively quickly. Sunshine should be around in abundance by the afternoon hours, but it will still be chilly with highs only making it into the mid to upper 30s. Clear skies will take us back into the low 20s Saturday night.

Sunday looks pretty nice with a mix of sun and clouds, but it will trend colder with highs only topping out in the mid to upper 40s. Partly cloudy skies will take us back into the upper 20s on Sunday night.

Extended Forecast

While the first part of next week will start dry, it will not stay dry. Temperatures will stay on the milder side for most of the week, but we are watching another potential front by Wednesday or Thursday that could knock us back a few degrees. At least scattered rain chances are possible almost every single day at times through Friday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s for most of the week and get close to 60 before the front moves through.

