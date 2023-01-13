East KY Dream Center reopens in new location, focused on better serving community

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The East Kentucky Dream Center (EKDC) has recently outgrown its former location in downtown Pikeville and found a new home just down the street.

When it was founded nearly five years ago, EKDC only served about 50 meals each day, but has quickly grown to over 400 meals a day.

“Now, like I said, we’re reaching upwards of 400 plus every Wednesday and Friday at our Pikeville location, so we quickly outgrew that kitchen and we realized then we have to find a larger space,” said Executive Director Rachel Dotson.

On Wednesday, EKDC held its first community meal at its new location at 463 Hambley Boulevard.

“We were able to obtain a larger space just down from Velocity Market on the other end of town on Hambley Boulevard and it’s great, it’s phenomenal,” said Dotson.

This new space means new opportunities to better serve the community such as larger meals, a baby room full of diapers, formula and more, as well as narcotics and alcoholism support groups.

“This space will absolutely help us to better serve the community,” said Dotson. “We’re offering NA classes on Sundays, AA classes on Tuesdays, and you know we have to have space for those people, and we want it to feel like a good environment for them.”

The new building also offers new ways for folks to get involved and volunteer.

“Even if you have a Wednesday or Friday off, even if you have a Tuesday or Thursday off, come in and help us meal plan and meal prep, come in and help sort diapers and sort, you know, baby clothing and that kind of thing,” said Dotson.

Dotson added that the New Year is also a perfect time for folks to consider donating to a cause. You can find out more about EKDC and how to donate on its website.

