Daniel Boone National Forest announces fee-free days

Daniel Boone National Forest/Facebook
Daniel Boone National Forest/Facebook(WKYT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WINCHESTER, Ky. (AP) - The Daniel Boone National Forest has announced dates in 2023 that it won’t charge recreation fees for visitors.

The Forest Service said in a statement that most recreation fees will be waived on Jan. 16 in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, on Feb. 18-20 in honor of President’s Day, on June 10 for National Get Outdoors Day, on June 19 for Juneteenth, on Sept. 23 for National Public Lands Day and on Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.

In addition, some boat ramp fees will be waived June 3-4 during National Fishing and Boating week at Cave Run Lake and Laurel River Lake.

