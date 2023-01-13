Crews cut two cars open to pull victims out during serious crash in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency crews had a busy night in Laurel County on Thursday.

In a Facebook post, officials with the London-Laurel Rescue Squad say crews responded to a serious crash involving five different cars around 6:30.

It happened on I-75 near the 40-mile marker.

We are told responders had to cut open two of the vehicles to get people out.

No word on the condition of the people involved.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.