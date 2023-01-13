Community members mourn the loss of EKY leader

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Community members are mourning the loss of a well known leader in Harlan County.

Patricia Jean Bennett, 90, died at her home in Grays Knob on Wednesday.

She went to Evarts High School and Ward Belmont High School in Nashville, Tennessee.

Bennett also went to Union College, where she was Mountain Laurel Festival Queen in 1950.

Patricia received an honorary Doctorate from the University of the Cumberlands in 2011.

She was married to Clyde Bennett, who was well known for his role in the coal and real estate business in Harlan County. He died back in 2000 at the age of 69. When he died, Patricia took over the family businesses.

A visitation is scheduled for Saturday, January 14, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Harlan Baptist Church.

A funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m.

Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery.

In memory of Bennett, memorial gifts can be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, Clear Creek Bible College, the Shriners Hospital for Children and the Harlan Baptist Church.

