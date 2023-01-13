FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Chilly with scattered snow showers

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered snow showers continue to work through the region this afternoon. They’ll be around tonight, but sunnier days are on the way as we head into the weekend.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Our storm system continues to exit the region tonight, slowly diminishing the threat for flurries and snow showers tonight. Temperatures, despite clouds in place, we’ll continue to see temperatures tumble into the upper 20s overnight.

We’ll continue to see clouds in place as we kick off our Saturday throughout the region, but those will slowly diminish through the day. The early clouds, however, will keep temperatures cold for highs in the upper 30s to near 40°. Clearing skies into the evening will keep overnight lows down into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Late Weekend and Beyond

After a chilly start to the weekend, we’re warming back up as we close it out. Sunshine and southerly winds will keep us on the mild side through Sunday with highs getting back up to near 50°. We’ll continue to see mild weather into the start of the new work week, with highs staying warm for mid-January standards in the middle and upper 50s.

However, that will come with the potential for some showers as soon as late Monday night as another system works into the region. Those showers could linger into early Tuesday before a dry period works in through late Wednesday. A stronger system looks to take shape as we head through the second half of next week.

