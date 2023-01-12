‘We’re still here’: Appalshop staff standing strong as they recover months following the flood

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - For more than 50 years, Appalshop in Whitesburg has been filled with history.

Now, it has been more than five months since its building was destroyed by flood water.

“It doesn’t seem like six months, but it also feels like it’s been an eternity,” said Financial Director Daryl Royse. “It did house our on-air studio for our radio station, WMMT. It held a 150-seat theater, conference room, art gallery.”

A job that did not come easy being the largest collection of central Appalachian memorabilia. Staff members have worked endlessly ensuring the history will be preserved.

“For the archive we used a lot of volunteer labor to help retrieve items out of the building that were damaged and those were sent off to vendors,” he said. “Those items are currently being worked on to repair recover.”

Even though the buildings are still empty, offices have been moved and items are still being restored.

On Tuesday, the radio station WMMT broadcasted for the first time since July 27 out of an RV.

“It’s bittersweet. It’s exciting. It sounds pretty cool to say that you’re broadcasting from an RV down by the river.”

A staple in the community many loved, and Royse said the Appalshop mission is to lift up the voices of Appalachians.

“We’re still here with that same core mission which is to just to tell the story of the people of the region, and to push it out and to help others understand that story,” said Royse.

If you would like to help Appalshop rebuild or make a donation, you can contact them through their website.

