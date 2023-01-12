Two arrested after police find drugs in car during traffic stop

(Pexels)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office is investigating after two people were arrested with outstanding warrants.

Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones said Jared Watson, 43, of Somerset and Desma Phillips, 48, of Science Hill were arrested on Tuesday during a traffic stop.

Deputies began searching for a car that was believed to be stolen. Police were told the person driving the car was wanted on numerous warrants.

The car was found Tuesday morning on South Highway 1247.

During the stop, detectives determined Watson was wanted on warrants.

Phillips, a passenger in the car, also had warrants for her arrest.

A K-9 officer walked around the car alerting officers to the potential for drugs inside. When they searched the vehicle, police found meth and a glass smoking pipe.

The license plate on the car was registered to a different owner of a separate car. Police said the car was not stolen.

Both Watson and Phillips were taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

