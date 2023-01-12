TEAM COVERAGE: NWS confirms tornado touched down in Mercer County

(WKYT) - The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in central Kentucky Thursday morning.

According to the NWS, the EF-1 tornado with 100 mph winds touched down in the West Harrodsburg area of Mercer County.

There were reportedly more than 5,000 customers without power at one point in Mercer County.

God bless ‘em, this guy is trying to work in a bucket truck despite wind howling and rocking and rain pouring down in thunderstorm as storms are rolling through Mercer County. pic.twitter.com/H5VPeZ3WSi — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) January 12, 2023

The Mercer County Emergency Manager also tells us the YMCA in Harrodsburg has been damaged and the building had to be evacuated.

He says the Cornishville Road, just outside Harrodsburg, appears to be the hardest hit area. Some trees have fallen onto homes there.

Staff at Two By Two Daycare in Harrodsburg tell us their building is an old World War II-era armory with a concrete roof and concrete walls. However, they say the storm ripped off sections of the metal shielding on the roof.

“We are having some leaks,” a staff member said. “So, we have all kinds of buckets and containers trying to capture that water so we don’t lose our gymnasium floor.”

In Woodford County, Judge/Executive James Kay tweeted that the strong winds in Versailles blew pieces of his neighbor’s brick chimney across his driveway.

We are following the storm damage and checking on folks in Woodford County. Intense winds downtown Versailles blew my neighbor's brick chimney across my driveway ⚠️👀 Stay safe # #WoodfordSafe @WoodfordAlerts pic.twitter.com/OjAkiUufFy — Judge James Kay (@JudgeJamesKay) January 12, 2023

The Woodford County emergency management director tells us the winds also knocked down several trees, blocking some roadways.

In Franklin County, the heavy rain caused a school bus to end up in someone’s yard.

WKYT viewer Catherine Horn sent us this picture of her vehicle on its side at her home on Goggins Lane after the storm went through Richmond. Horn says she has trees down in her yard and damage to her home’s gutters:

WKYT viewer Catherine Horn sent us this picture of her vehicle on its side at her home on Goggins Lane in Richmond. (Catherine Horn)

Blue Grass Energy reported several more downed trees in the Lake Ridge Drive area of Richmond. Blue Grass Energy and Spectrum crews are there working to clear up any issues.

Police tell us a chimney also partially blew off just along the roadway on West Main St., near EKU’s University Golf Club at Arlington. We’re told one of the buildings at the golf club sustained some damage.

Our crew in Madison County also found serious damage in the Union City Road of Madison County. There’s damage to homes, trees and power lines. A neighbor tells us the power of the storm even caused a camper to flip.

Serious damage to homes, trees and power lines off of Union City Road in Madison County.



A neighbor tells me the power of the storm even caused a camper to flip (pictured bottom right). @WKYT pic.twitter.com/tYdolDE9Qw — Jeremy Tombs (@jeremy_tombs) January 12, 2023

This is a developing story.

