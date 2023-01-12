Sheriff’s office looking for stolen ATV

Sheriff’s office looking for stolen ATV
Sheriff’s office looking for stolen ATV(Whitley County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitley County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a stolen ATV.

Deputies are looking for a 2002 Suzuki Ozark ATV. They said it was stolen from Goins Road in the Rockholds community.

According to police, the theft happened late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

If you have any information you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 606-549-6006.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Mingo County Sheriff's Office Facebook
West Virginia woman arrested following incident at high school basketball game
Eastern Ky. sheriff’s office looking for truck bought with counterfeit money
Eastern Ky. sheriff’s office looking for truck bought with counterfeit money
Business News generic
New businesses coming to Paintsville
If you’ve been to the grocery store recently, you have seen it: the price of eggs keeps rising,...
Good Question: Why is the price of eggs so high?
John Stevens and Brittany Hubbard
Two in custody following police chase, one still on the run

Latest News

Just before 7:30 Thursday morning, the SPC upgraded about half of our region to a level 2 out...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong cold front brings storms today and snow tomorrow
Appalachian Regional Commission fund assists rural broadband
Two arrested after police find drugs in car during traffic stop
Gov. Justice presents legislative wish list at State of the State address
Gov. Justice presents legislative wish list at State of the State address