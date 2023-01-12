Sheriff’s office looking for stolen ATV

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitley County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a stolen ATV.

Deputies are looking for a 2002 Suzuki Ozark ATV. They said it was stolen from Goins Road in the Rockholds community.

According to police, the theft happened late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

If you have any information you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 606-549-6006.

