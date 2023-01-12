Severe weather safety tips

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - From tornados to severe thunderstorms or snow first responders said they are prepared for any weather that mother nature throws this way.

“We have our four-wheel drive units in service and stocked and ready to go with fluid warmers, additional blankets and we have the studded tires on our two-wheel drive ambulances. That way we can access patients that need to be accessed that need to go to the hospital in an emergency situation,” said John Adkins with Perry County Ambulance.

He also shared some safety tips for various severe weather conditions.

“You want to be able to make sure that you got ample amount of drinking water. Some cans and nonperishable foods just things like that just to be prepared. In case you’re not going to be able to get anywhere for a couple of days,” he said.

He also said to make sure you have gas for your generator, or an alternative heating source is important.

Preston Hays with the Hindman Volunteer Fire Department said road safety is imperative.

“Just being safe of the road. Take your time. Leave a little bit earlier if you’re going to work or wherever you’re headed to,” said Hays.

He also said frozen water lines have been an issue recently and it is important to be prepared.

“We would advise to try to insulate your water lines. Maybe try to leave those at a steady drip. We see a lot of structure fires as a result of trying to improperly,” he said.

Both Hays and Adkins said they do ask for patience as they respond to calls during severe weather.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.