Prestonsburg PD training for the unexpected

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Prestonsburg Police Department is working through its annual Kentucky League of Cities training, taking violence virtual.

“It’s about as real as it gets- as what you’re going to face on the street,” said PPD PIO Brad Caldwell.

The program, which offers hundreds of real life scenarios for officers to dive into, allows for training in firearms, safety protocols, decision-making, and more.

“You may respond to a call to where you have to talk to a person with a mental disability. This specific training simulator puts you through that, so you know how to talk to them you know be verbal with them and essentially get them to comply,” said Caldwell. "

Using weapons that mirror real gear, fitted to the virtual space, officers are immersed in as true a scene as possible, acted out in the safety of a secure space.

Though the trainings can not prepare officers for everything, Caldwell said it is always a well-received training and is more pressing in light of last year’s Allen ambush that killed three officers and a K-9 deputy.

“There’s a specific training on here that officers respond to an active shooter. So their awareness, attention to detail... and pay attention to the surroundings. So, as they’re going through this training scenario there’s different people running at them, there’s shots being fired off. So, it puts them in a real life scenario as if they would respond to that on the street,” said Caldwell. “Like we did in the June 30 incident.”

While the training looks like a game from the outside, officers say it is something they take seriously.

”We’re required to do it once a year through the Kentucky League of Cities. It’s a mandatory training. Officers go through it, they’re tested on it, and then - at the end- they have a written exam,” said Caldwell.

The main goal of the training is safety, working to make sure every officer makes it home at the end of the day.

