Middlesboro woman charged with using mail to threaten her own son-in-law

Police say Debbie Mills used magazine clippings to send threats over the mail to family.
By Sam Luther
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BELL CO., Ky. (WVLT) - A woman in Middlesboro was cited and charged with terroristic threats and tampering with physical evidence, according to the Middlesboro Police Department.

According to Lieutenant Barry Cowan, Debbie Mills sent threatening letters to her own son-in-law while using clippings from magazines to convey her messages.

One of the letters had a picture of a gun cut out from a magazine next to the words “mysterious death”, according to Cowan. He added that the second letter was also made with the magazine Life and Unsolved Murders clippings and contained calling the victim names that police didn’t want to release.

Cowan said the victim helped point investigators in the direction of his mother-in-law, which Cowan claimed tried to hide magazines that were later discovered to have words and pictures cut out from them.

“She was trying to hide it under the couch,” said Cowan.

Investigators wouldn’t release pictures of the letters because they said it would compromise the investigation.

Mills wasn’t arrested but she was given a court date. The reason Mills wasn’t arrested was in part to Cowan speaking with the victim and making a decision based around family, which is ultimately why the victim chose not to speak about the case.

“I did consult with the victim and made sure he was ok with a citation being issued and her given a court date and he indicated he was,” said Cowan.

The court date for Mills in Bell County was set for Jan. 17.

