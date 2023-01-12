Ky. college hosting workshop on teaching Black history

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - Berea College is hosting a workshop for educators on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“We have Black Americans across this country who have done incredible things,” said Chaka Cummings, the executive director of the Association for Teaching Black History in Kentucky. “We also have Black Kentuckians who have done incredible things.”

The Association for Teaching black History in Kentucky is providing teachers with an opportunity to better their student’s education in Black history.

“It’s a great opportunity to be able to look at the local history within Kentucky and really elevate and share those stories of Black Kentuckians, who have done incredible things that impact our lives on a daily basis,” said Cummings.

The workshop was organized to better equip educators so they can provide their students with a more well-rounded education.

“This is an opportunity to fill in gaps for educators who maybe don’t feel as comfortable in terms of teaching black history,” said Cummings.

The workshop is being hosted at the historic Boone Tavern Hotel here at Berea College.

Berea College is the alma mater of Carter G. Woodson, a black American historian, author and journalist. The school’s Interracial Education Center is named in his honor.

“One of the things that Carter G. Woodson is known for saying is, ‘Black history is American history.’ It’s a part of our full story. So if you are not getting a full, rich experience of black history in your education, you’re sort of missing a key component of what makes the united states such a rich, vibrant place to live and be,” said Jessica Klanderud, the director of the Carter G. Woodson Center for Interracial Education.

The workshop hopes to elevate the stories of Black Kentuckian’s past and present, to better serve our future.

The workshop is free for anyone to attend.

To sign up for the workshop, click here.

