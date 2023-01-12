Knott County man sentenced to more than 24 years in federal prison

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Knott County man was sentenced to 298 months in federal prison on Tuesday following a drug investigation.

On February 10, 2022, police said they tried to pull over a car, but Tony Minor, 44, ran away.

Minor was later arrested, and officials said they found baggies, a scale and more than 100 grams of meth on him.

Detectives searched his home, and they said they found more than 40 grams of fentanyl and a loaded gun.

“Minor possessed this firearm to protect himself from the dangers of drug trafficking and was not legally permitted to possess the firearm because he was a convicted felon,” officials said in a news release.

Minor pleaded guilty to the charges in August of 2022.

He has to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence. Then, he will be under supervision for eight years after he is released.

