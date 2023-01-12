Kentucky Power reminds customers about bill management following arctic blast

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Power wants its customers to know when temperatures plummet, energy use goes way up.

Corporate Communications Manager Sarah Nusbaum said our bills typically reflect that.

”The other factor affecting bills this winter is that the cost of fuel used to make the electricity that customers are using is also up,” she said.

It is unsure how much a customer’s bill could increase from the arctic blast because it depends on individual energy usage.

Kentucky Power encourages customers to make sure their homes are energy efficient to cut down on those higher bills. The company encourages customers to double checks ductwork to see if it is properly installed. You should also make sure your home is properly insulated to keep warm air in.

”Let us know what your issues are so we can look at your account,” she added. “So we can get you started on a plan that works for you.”

With plans like the average monthly payment plan, it averages out 12 months of your electric use/bill cost which allows you to pay around the same amount every month.

Other assistance can come from Community Action’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP.)

You can read more about Kentucky Power’s THAW program here.

