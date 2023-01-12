High School Scoreboard (Jan. 11)

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a full Wednesday of basketball in the mountains, the 14th boys and girls and 15th boys All “A” semifinals are set!

BOYS

Somerset 80, Somerset Christian 49 (12th Region All “A” Semifinals)

Hazard 63, Breathitt County 47 (14th Region All “A” Quarterfinals)

Knott Central 62, Buckhorn 39 (14th Region All “A” Quarterfinals)

Owsley County 59, Cordia 24 (14th Region All “A” Quarterfinals)

Wolfe County 68, Leslie County 52 (14th Region All “A” Quarterfinals)

Pikeville 81, Betsy Layne 60 (15th Region All “A” Quarterfinals)

Shelby Valley 44, Prestonsburg 34 (15th Region All “A” Quarterfinals)

GIRLS

Hazard 74, Breathitt County 64 (14th Region All “A” Quarterfinals)

Knott Central 33, Buckhorn 25 (14th Region All “A” Quarterfinals)

Leslie County 78, Wolfe County 64 (14th Region All “A” Quarterfinals)

Owsley County 71, Cordia 25 (14th Region All “A” Quarterfinals)

Shelby Valley 47, Tug Valley WV 41

