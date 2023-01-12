High School Scoreboard (Jan. 11)

The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles...
The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles Gazaway, WAVE 3 News)
By John Lowe
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a full Wednesday of basketball in the mountains, the 14th boys and girls and 15th boys All “A” semifinals are set!

BOYS

Somerset 80, Somerset Christian 49 (12th Region All “A” Semifinals)

Hazard 63, Breathitt County 47 (14th Region All “A” Quarterfinals)

Knott Central 62, Buckhorn 39 (14th Region All “A” Quarterfinals)

Owsley County 59, Cordia 24 (14th Region All “A” Quarterfinals)

Wolfe County 68, Leslie County 52 (14th Region All “A” Quarterfinals)

Pikeville 81, Betsy Layne 60 (15th Region All “A” Quarterfinals)

Shelby Valley 44, Prestonsburg 34 (15th Region All “A” Quarterfinals)

GIRLS

Hazard 74, Breathitt County 64 (14th Region All “A” Quarterfinals)

Knott Central 33, Buckhorn 25 (14th Region All “A” Quarterfinals)

Leslie County 78, Wolfe County 64 (14th Region All “A” Quarterfinals)

Owsley County 71, Cordia 25 (14th Region All “A” Quarterfinals)

Shelby Valley 47, Tug Valley WV 41

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Mingo County Sheriff's Office Facebook
West Virginia woman arrested following incident at high school basketball game
Eastern Ky. sheriff’s office looking for truck bought with counterfeit money
Eastern Ky. sheriff’s office looking for truck bought with counterfeit money
John Stevens and Brittany Hubbard
Two in custody following police chase, one still on the run
If you’ve been to the grocery store recently, you have seen it: the price of eggs keeps rising,...
Good Question: Why is the price of eggs so high?
Business News generic
New businesses coming to Paintsville

Latest News

Ally Collett to the portal - January 11, 2023
Ally Collett to the portal - January 11, 2023
Kavosiey Smoke against NIU
Kavosiey Smoke announces commitment to Colorado
Reed Sheppard dropped 25 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists against Covington Catholic in the...
Reed Sheppard named 2023 McDonald’s All American Nominee
Harlan is the only school to ever win four straight 13th Region All "A" championships.
Harlan wins fourth-straight 13th Region All “A” championship