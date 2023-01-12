FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong storms turn to snow late

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We continue our First Alert Weather Day coverage as we watch our strong storm potential exit the region, to be replaced with falling temperatures and the potential for snow.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Breezy weather continues through this evening as we continue to bring cold air into the region from the north and west. As temperatures drop, we will continue to see moisture scooting out of the region, but we may see some enhancement thanks to the mountainous terrain in far Southeast Kentucky. Bottomline, I do think many of us see some snow tonight and early Friday, but with ground temperatures very warm and the airmass moving in not arctic cold, I don’t think it amounts to much. My concern for these areas will be some slick spots on the roads, especially on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses.

Area above about 2000 feet may see one to three inches of snow thanks to the upslope enhancement with northwest winds in place. Lows regionwide fall into the middle 30s throughout the region, but don’t climb too much for highs on Friday. We can expect mostly cloudy skies in place as scattered snow showers roam the region, especially early. Highs stay chilly in the middle to upper 30s. We’re back in the upper 20s overnight as snow showers taper off.

The Weekend and Beyond

Heading into the weekend, things remain chilly to start, but we will rebound nicely with sunshine returning. Clouds will stay put early on Saturday as we gradually clear back to partly cloudy skies by the afternoon. The clouds will take a toll on highs, though, as we hang around 40° in the afternoon. Clearing skies overnight will allow lows to fall again, back to the middle 20s. We’ll improve with high pressure building in on Sunday, allowing highs to get back into the upper 40s to lower 50s during the afternoon. That will help melt what snow we have around the region, even overnight as lows fall back into the middle 30s.

The rebound continues into early next week with highs sticking around the lower to middle 50s thanks to winds out of the south and west. However, that will also increase moisture for a weak system to work with late Monday and into Tuesday bringing a few showers back to the region. We’ll get a break midweek before another system pushes into the region.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.