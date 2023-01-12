FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong cold front brings storms today and snow tomorrow

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Buckle up friends. The next two days are going to be an interesting ride in front of and behind a massive frontal system here in the mountains.

Today and Tomorrow

Because this front will likely cause us problems for a couple of days, I’m going to go ahead and combine today and tomorrow into one section here.

Thursday, the threat is for storms. While we will start the morning dry, it will not stay that way for long. By mid to late morning, storms will start to fire from west to east as the front moves in. As of the early morning update, the Storm Prediction Center kept most of our region under a low-end marginal risk for severe weather. While that is better news than what our neighbors to the south got, that doesn’t mean we let our guard down yet.

While our risk for severe weather is low here in the mountains, that will not be the case for our neighbors down south. Atlanta, Birmingham and Montgomery are all under an enhanced risk (3 out of 5) for severe weather Thursday. (WYMT Weather)

The western counties out near I-75 will see the leading edge of these storms between 9 and 11 a.m. with the threat quickly moving east. I think once the first round of storms roll through, the threat will start to diminish some because the atmosphere will be worked over. While our main threats are damaging winds, heavy rain and hail, an isolated brief spinup tornado can’t be ruled out, especially in the western counties. If you don’t have the WYMT First Alert Weather app on your phone or device, today is the day to get it.

Once the main line of storms passes, our threat turns to pockets of heavy rain that will follow us off and on into the nighttime hours. Some models are showing up to 2″ of rain between once it starts and 7 a.m. Friday. Keep an eye on your creeks and streams, especially if you live in flood-prone areas. Remember, NEVER drive through flood water. It’s never worth it.

Highs will try to climb into the low 60s early this afternoon before falling to around 40 by midnight, which will be your daytime high for Friday.

Overnight is when we change over to our secondary threat with this system: winter weather. Based on new overnight data, we have made a small adjustment to our snowfall map for Friday. While we still believe the valley locations will still not see a lot of accumulation, if any, we believe this might be a bigger event than expected for the higher elevations. With that in mind, here is our updated call for snow from Friday morning through Saturday morning.

While the WYMT First Alert Weather Team believes most locations will not see a lot of snow on Friday, our confidence is increasing that our neighbors in the highest elevations can see more than originally thought. (WYMT Weather)

Some models are suggesting that the highest peaks of Black and Pine Mountains could see 6″ or more in the time frame above. While we don’t think that will be widespread, we added the plus to our new total to indicate that higher amounts are certainly possible in spots. Take extra care if you are traveling across any mountains Friday or Saturday morning until road crews have time to do their work.

Temperatures will be nearly stable in the low to mid-30s during the day on Friday and drop into the mid to upper 20s Friday night.

Weekend Forecast

Outside of some morning flurries on Saturday, skies should clear out pretty quickly and highs should climb into the upper 30s for most. We will drop back into the mid-20s overnight.

Sunday looks pretty good to wrap up the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds and highs back close to 50. We will drop to right around freezing overnight under partly cloudy skies.

Stay weather aware the next couple of days!

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.