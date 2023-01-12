FCI Manchester officials address complaints

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Several of you have sent questions to the WYMT newsroom regarding conditions at the Federal Correctional Institute in Manchester.

We have received several emails about there being no power at the prison since late December, that there was no water or heat at the facility, and that conditions had been like this for several years.

We contacted officials with the Federal Bureau of Prisons and they sent us this statement.

On December 24, 2022, FCI Manchester experienced a power outage to the main power supply and was placed on modified operations. However, backup systems were in place and functioning as designed. The facility remained on auxiliary power throughout the outage. Hourly/routine temperature checks were conducted to ensure temperatures were maintained at acceptable levels ranging between 67-72 degrees. Inmates had access to potable water and three meals daily. We anticipate the primary power source will be fixed [Tuesday], January 11, 2023, and the facility will return to normal operations as soon as possible.

We will continue to look into conditions at the prison and update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.