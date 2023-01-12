FCI Manchester officials address complaints

FCI Manchester
FCI Manchester(WYMT)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Several of you have sent questions to the WYMT newsroom regarding conditions at the Federal Correctional Institute in Manchester.

We have received several emails about there being no power at the prison since late December, that there was no water or heat at the facility, and that conditions had been like this for several years.

We contacted officials with the Federal Bureau of Prisons and they sent us this statement.

We will continue to look into conditions at the prison and update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Mingo County Sheriff's Office Facebook
West Virginia woman arrested following incident at high school basketball game
Eastern Ky. sheriff’s office looking for truck bought with counterfeit money
Eastern Ky. sheriff’s office looking for truck bought with counterfeit money
Business News generic
New businesses coming to Paintsville
If you’ve been to the grocery store recently, you have seen it: the price of eggs keeps rising,...
Good Question: Why is the price of eggs so high?
Save A Lot will be giving one lucky winner a year’s worth of groceries for free to start off...
Save A Lot giving away free year of groceries in New Year sweepstakes

Latest News

The Pikeville Police Department arrested James Prater, accused of burglarizing two Pikeville...
‘Serial burglar’ hits two Eastern Kentucky businesses
laurel county arrest
Laurel County Murder
jackson county investigation
Jackson County Investigation
buyout program
Buyout Program - Alyssa 6