Dolly’s turning 77: Here’s how the Opry is celebrating
The country music icon’s birthday is Jan. 19.
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Dolly Parton’s 77th birthday is coming up and the Grand Ole Opry is celebrating.
The Opry has 77 hours of Dolly giveaways planned on its social media pages; it’s serving up Dolly birthday cupcakes for Opry House and Ryman Auditorium tour guests on Jan. 19; and there’s going to be a massive birthday card at the Ryman for fans to sign Jan. 19 through Jan. 21.
Dolly won’t be there, but a Dolly impersonator will be at the Ryman Plaza on Jan. 21.
For more information, visit the Grand Ole Opry’s Facebook page.
