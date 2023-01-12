Appalachian Regional Commission fund assists rural broadband

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - The Appalachian Regional Commission is offering $6.3 million in grant money to boost broadband access in dozens of communities.

Commission members say it will be the first-ever grant funded through the Appalachian Regional Initiative for Stronger Economies.

It is designed to provide support to 50 underserved communities in 12 Appalachian states.

Members say the focus of the project will be to help selected communities compete for billions in federal broadband funding that will become available later this year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.