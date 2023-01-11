Woman wanted on murder indictment warrant arrested

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A woman wanted on a murder indictment warrant has been arrested.

Danielle Kelly, 39, is now in the Laurel County Correctional Center. The jail website shows that she was booked early Wednesday morning.

A grand jury had indicted Kelly in November 2022 on a charge of murder and three counts of first-degree assault, but she failed to appear in court.

Deputies then began looking for her. A reward for information leading to her arrest was also offered by Laurel County Crime Stoppers.

State police say they got a tip that Kelly was at a home on Jeff Bargo Lane in Knox County. When police got to the home, they found Kelly hiding in a closet and took her into custody.

Sheriff’s deputies say Kelly was driving an SUV under the influence in September 2021 when she hit two other vehicles on US 25. Tiffany Smith, who was a passenger in Kelly’s vehicle, died in the crash and three other people were hurt.

