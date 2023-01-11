Two in custody following police chase, one still on the run

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are facing charges following a police chase in Laurel County and deputies are still searching for another suspect in the case.

On Sunday morning, deputies attempted to stop a car on Sinking Creek Road when it took off. Police said the chase went on for several miles before the car got stuck on a forest service road just off White Oak Road.

Two adults, John Stevens, 28, and Brittany Hubbard, 28, both of Manchester were arrested at the scene. One underage male juvenile who got away was also taken into custody later in Clay County. His identity was not released, but we know he was taken to the juvenile detention center in Breathitt County. Police are still looking for another suspect, Cody Osborne, in connection with the case.

Officials say during the chase, some of the suspects allegedly tossed a gun and some drugs out the window of the car.

If you know where Osborne could be, you are asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Stevens and Hubbard were charged on public intoxication charges. Stevens also faces a possession of drug paraphernalia charge.

They were taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

