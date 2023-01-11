Twin Rocks Bible Camp in ‘dire’ situation before summer camp season

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Twin Rocks Bible Camp is in financial trouble, as they look to prepare for the summer camp season.

Twin Rocks Bible Camp in Perry County has hosted church groups and campers since the 1940s.

Owner Michael Barnett says the camp has run into financial troubles.

Barnett says the pandemic and inflation have run up the camp’s costs, putting them in the worst financial place they’ve been in the decade he’s been the owner.

”I remember maybe once or twice I might of got on our Facebook page and said ‘we’re getting a little close,’ or something, but it’s dire now. I mean groceries went up 20 or 25 percent, everything’s going up,” he said.

Barnett says kids do not have to pay to go to the camp, but he is in need of donations and volunteers to help out.

He says the camp’s pool is in need of repair, and they are having trouble affording it.

If you would like to donate, you can contact Barnett through the camp’s Facebook page.

