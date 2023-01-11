Twin Rocks Bible Camp in ‘dire’ situation before summer camp season

TWIN ROCKS BIBLE CAMP
TWIN ROCKS BIBLE CAMP(Keaton Hall)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:12 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Twin Rocks Bible Camp is in financial trouble, as they look to prepare for the summer camp season.

Twin Rocks Bible Camp in Perry County has hosted church groups and campers since the 1940s.

Owner Michael Barnett says the camp has run into financial troubles.

Barnett says the pandemic and inflation have run up the camp’s costs, putting them in the worst financial place they’ve been in the decade he’s been the owner.

”I remember maybe once or twice I might of got on our Facebook page and said ‘we’re getting a little close,’ or something, but it’s dire now. I mean groceries went up 20 or 25 percent, everything’s going up,” he said.

Barnett says kids do not have to pay to go to the camp, but he is in need of donations and volunteers to help out.

He says the camp’s pool is in need of repair, and they are having trouble affording it.

If you would like to donate, you can contact Barnett through the camp’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laurel County Car
‘Do not stop for this vehicle’: Officials issue warning to Laurel County drivers
Chet Bailey
Sheriff: Children involved in crash, Hazard man charged with DUI
Laurel County Car
Kentucky sheriff’s office finds man accused of using blue lights on personal car
Closed sign
All LG&E business offices set to close by the end of 2024
Southeastern Kentucky man charged with DUI, assault following crash

Latest News

Bobby Osborne Honored - January 10, 2023
Bobby Osborne Honored - January 10, 2023
Jon Decker talkback - January 10, 2023
Jon Decker talkback - January 10, 2023
Perry County Precinct Issues - 4:00 p.m.
Perry County Precinct Issues - 4:00 p.m.
Perry County Precinct Issues - 5:30 p.m.
Perry County Precinct Issues - 5:30 p.m.
Day in History - January 10, 2023
Day in History - January 10, 2023