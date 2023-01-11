TBI issues Silver Alert for missing Claiborne County woman

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials issued a Silver Alert for a missing Claiborne County woman.

Christine Haun, 36, has a medical condition that may impact her ability to return home, TBI officials said.

Haun was last seen around Bug Hole Road in Cumberland Gap. She was wearing a black jacket with two dark-colored shirts and black pants.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office at 423-626-2501 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

A #TNSilverAlert has been issued for 36y/o Christina Haun. She's missing from Claiborne County and has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely without assistance.



Call the Claiborne County Sheriff's Office at 423-626-2501 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND w/info. pic.twitter.com/cOuahm1p5r — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) January 10, 2023

