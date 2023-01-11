Six fire departments battled blaze in Laurel Co. Amish community

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Crews responded to a fire along Callahan Road in Laurel County on Tuesday.

Firefighters said heavy fire and smoke was showing when they arrived. Six fire departments helped put out the flames.

Crews did not specify what type of building it was, but they said it belonged to the Amish community.

Those with East Bernstadt Fire and Rescue said the community “lost their livelihood and their home.”

Crews said no one was hurt.

