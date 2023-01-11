Reed Sheppard named 2023 McDonald’s All American Nominee

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky signee Reed Sheppard has been named a Southeast region nominee for the 2023 McDonald’s All American Game.

Sheppard was selected as the only male nominee from the bluegrass state.

Only 16 games into his senior season, Sheppard is averaging 24.1 points and 9.1 rebounds a game for the North Laurel Jaguars.

To rising basketball stars, a McDonald’s All American Games nomination is the culmination of hard work and determination spanning many years of constant grind in the gym to become one of basketball’s elite.

This class of nominees will follow in the footsteps of all-time legends, like Shaquille O’Neal, Candace Parker, Kobe Bryant, A’ja Wilson, Trae Young, Breanna Stewart and so many more, when they face off at Toyota Center in Houston this March.

The 24 All Americans chosen will be announced January 24.

