Pikeville remembers fallen officer on ‘Scotty Hamilton Day’

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Police Department Officer Scotty Hamilton was shot and killed in the line of duty March 13, 2018. Since then, the community and the department he served for more than a decade has worked to keep his memory alive.

In 2019, the city declared January 1 “Scotty Hamilton Day,” honoring his unit number-111- encouraging the community to wear blue in recognition of the fallen hero’s sacrifice.

Every year, the department works to highlight the hero and share memories and photos on social media. This year, the department asked people to share their photos in the comments, for a chance to win a free Hammy plushie- since Hammy is a station mascot inspired by Officer Hamilton.

“Let’s make this one bigger and better than the past years,” the post read. “Show Brynlee how much her daddy meant to this community!”

Hamilton left behind his wife Chelsi and daughter Brynlee, who officers say will forever be part of the PPD family.

