Perry Co. leaders sign off on FEMA’s plan to buyout flood-impacted homes

(None)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander joined local and state emergency management personnel to sign a contract for FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program on Wednesday.

“This is a buyout for the homeowner,” said Alexander. “It’s a voluntary process. They could sign their property up that got flooded in the July flooding event and then it allows them to relocate to another area that is not in the flood zone.”

Thanks to FEMA funding and support from state leaders, 13 homes will be bought by the Perry County Fiscal Court; a process officials said usually takes up to two or three years.

“We will continue to roll once the agreement is executed in Frankfort and back to us,” said Alexander. “I think we may be able to start purchasing properties in the next two to four weeks.”

The homeowners who applied following the flood will be selected at random, and once the homes are purchased, the homes will be torn down and the property will not be utilized by Perry County again.

“It just opens so many avenues and choices for our people to build back, to come back stronger than before and even better than before,” said Perry County Emergency Management Director Jerry Stacy.

Geni Jo Brawner with Kentucky Emergency Management said they received more than 500 applicants for the buy-back program across seven Eastern Kentucky counties. She said they are working alongside those counties to ensure those homeowners can take part in this opportunity as well.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Mingo County Sheriff's Office Facebook
West Virginia woman arrested following incident at high school basketball game
Eastern Ky. sheriff’s office looking for truck bought with counterfeit money
Eastern Ky. sheriff’s office looking for truck bought with counterfeit money
Business News generic
New businesses coming to Paintsville
If you’ve been to the grocery store recently, you have seen it: the price of eggs keeps rising,...
Good Question: Why is the price of eggs so high?
Save A Lot will be giving one lucky winner a year’s worth of groceries for free to start off...
Save A Lot giving away free year of groceries in New Year sweepstakes

Latest News

People in Perry County take part in giveaway
People in Perry County take part in giveaway
NASA says a glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
How to view the rare green comet passing by earth for the first time in 50,000 years
Coal truck overturns near Carr Creek Lake Marina
Highway 15 closed near Carr Creek Lake Marina
Multiple agencies investigating a reported bomb threat at Martin Co. High School