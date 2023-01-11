People in Perry County take part in giveaway

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - People waited in a long line in the parking lot of the old JCPenney building in Hazard Wednesday afternoon.

Perry County and Hazard Independent Schools Family Resource and Youth Services Centers gave out basic needs like food, beverages, clothes and much more to anyone in the community.

”The family resource centers do giveaways all the time,” said Stephanie Wooton with the resource centers. “They partner with local community partners such as the Salvation Army.”

They hoped to meet the needs of the county. They said there were needs way before the flood hit.

”Even though, you know, the initial brunt of that is over, we still have needs,” she said. “We don’t want to forget that we want to keep providing for our community.”

Kathleen Smith lives in Perry County. She stopped by the giveaway.

”It’s a good feeling because a lot of people did get affected by the flood,” she said. “They can come out here to get what they want.”

She said it also helps her go about her day-to-day. With prices increasing at the grocery store, this helps her stock up on what she needs.

”I like helping others, if it doesn’t fit, I give it to others,” she added.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.