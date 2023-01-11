Non-profit challenges Kentucky law on charter schools

(Source: Pexels / Pixabay via MGN)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:08 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - A non-profit is challenging a Kentucky law on charter schools.

Charter schools are independently run, but funded by taxpayer dollars.

There are no charter schools in Kentucky, but a law passed last year could change that.

It sets up a funding stream for charter schools and requires that two open.

Those with the Council for Better Education argues the law unconstitutionally takes money away from traditional public schools.

House Speaker David Osborne, who supports the law, says attorneys are reviewing the lawsuit.

