New businesses coming to Paintsville

Business News generic
Business News generic(MGN)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Several new stores are coming to Paintsville in the new year.

Johnson County Judge-Executive Mark McKenzie confirmed to WYMT on Tuesday that Hobby Lobby, T.J. Maxx, and Five Below will be coming to the city.

McKenzie says that Hobby Lobby will be the anchor store that he hopes attracts more businesses to Paintsville and Johnson County.

“Announcements of businesses and industry locating in a community is exciting and contagious and we anticipate additional announcements in the coming months,” McKenzie said. “Our staff works everyday with property owners and prospective businesses to ensure growth in our community continues.”

It is still not yet known when the businesses will open.

