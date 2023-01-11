Multiple agencies investigating a reported bomb threat at Martin Co. High School

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following a developing story.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Department, Kentucky State Police and the Martin County Board of Education are at Martin County High School because of a reported bomb threat.

Students who drove to school were dismissed and the remaining students were taken to Inez Elementary School where their parents may pick them up at any time.

Other students will be bussed home at the end of the day if their parents have not picked them up.

A KSP bomb detection dog is heading to the school.

WYMT is sending a reporter.

We will keep you updated.

