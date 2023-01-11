Man leads Ky. police on multi-county chase, faces several charges

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - A man is facing charges after leading deputies on a multi-county chase.

State police said Bryon Watson led Rockcastle County deputies on a chase Tuesday night.

According to officers, the chase went onto Interstate 75. They were able to stop Watson in Madison County at mile marker 83.

He was arrested by Berea Police.

The Madison County Detention Center’s website states Watson is facing a host of charges including wanton endangerment of an officer, reckless driving and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

