Knott County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman

Keisha Dawn Slone
Keisha Dawn Slone(Knott Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knott County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing woman.

Police told WYMT Keisha Dawn Slone, 37, was last seen in the Mousie community on Monday.

She is 5′4″ and weighs 220 pounds with red hair and blue eyes.

Deputies believe she was driving a 2007 Toyota Corolla. They said the car has a loud exhaust and stickers on the windows.

If you have any information or know of her whereabouts, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 606-785-5354 or Kentucky State Police at 606-435-6069.

