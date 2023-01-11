Kentucky comeback falls short as South Carolina prevails 71-68

Kentucky Basketball
Kentucky Basketball(WYMT)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Men’s Basketball Team was back home Tuesday night looking to right the ship against SEC foe South Carolina.

However, it was another struggle for the Wildcats from the word “go.” South Carolina stormed out of the gate with a 13-2 run on the way to a 71-68 victory over the Wildcats.

Kentucky did cut the wide Gamecock lead to four at one point in the first half and three at one point in the second, but the margin stayed near 10 for much of the rest of the game.

However, a late surge with under two minutes remaining got Kentucky within one thanks to a clutch three from CJ Fredrick in his first game back from injury. However, Kentucky was unable to complete the comeback.

Oscar Tshiebwe did bounce back after a rough game this past Saturday in Tuscaloosa, notching 19 points and 12 rebounds in the losing effort. CJ Fredrick, Antonio Reeves, and Sahvir Wheeler also scored in double figures. Wheeler led the way in assists with 3.

Full stats:

Full statistics from the South Carolina / Kentucky men's basketball game held on Tuesday,...
Full statistics from the South Carolina / Kentucky men's basketball game held on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.(StatBroadcast)

The loss drops the Wildcats to 10-6 on the season and 1-3 in SEC play. It’s Kentucky’s first 1-3 start in conference play since the 1986-87 season. The Wildcats have a tall task ahead of them, with a trip to Rocky Top for a date with No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers Saturday afternoon. Tip-off is set for 12:00 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laurel County Car
‘Do not stop for this vehicle’: Officials issue warning to Laurel County drivers
Chet Bailey
Sheriff: Children involved in crash, Hazard man charged with DUI
Laurel County Car
Kentucky sheriff’s office finds man accused of using blue lights on personal car
Closed sign
All LG&E business offices set to close by the end of 2024
Southeastern Kentucky man charged with DUI, assault following crash

Latest News

Tayvion Robinson announces return - January 10, 2023
Tayvion Robinson announces return - January 10, 2023
Liam Coen Official - January 10, 2023
Liam Coen Official - January 10, 2023
Dalton Blakley signs with KCU bass fishing
Harlan County’s Dalton Blakley signs with Kentucky Christian bass fishing
Tayvion Robinson during Kentucky's win over Northern Illinois.
Tayvion Robinson announces return to BBN