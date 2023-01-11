Kentucky comeback falls short as South Carolina prevails 71-68

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Men’s Basketball Team was back home Tuesday night looking to right the ship against SEC foe South Carolina.

However, it was another struggle for the Wildcats from the word “go.” South Carolina stormed out of the gate with a 13-2 run on the way to a 71-68 victory over the Wildcats.

Kentucky did cut the wide Gamecock lead to four at one point in the first half and three at one point in the second, but the margin stayed near 10 for much of the rest of the game.

However, a late surge with under two minutes remaining got Kentucky within one thanks to a clutch three from CJ Fredrick in his first game back from injury. However, Kentucky was unable to complete the comeback.

Oscar Tshiebwe did bounce back after a rough game this past Saturday in Tuscaloosa, notching 19 points and 12 rebounds in the losing effort. CJ Fredrick, Antonio Reeves, and Sahvir Wheeler also scored in double figures. Wheeler led the way in assists with 3.

Full stats:

Full statistics from the South Carolina / Kentucky men's basketball game held on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. (StatBroadcast)

The loss drops the Wildcats to 10-6 on the season and 1-3 in SEC play. It’s Kentucky’s first 1-3 start in conference play since the 1986-87 season. The Wildcats have a tall task ahead of them, with a trip to Rocky Top for a date with No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers Saturday afternoon. Tip-off is set for 12:00 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN.

