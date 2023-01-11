Kavosiey Smoke announces commitment to Colorado

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Former Kentucky running back Kavosiey Smoke has found a new home after entering the transfer portal.

Smoke announced on Twitter that he would join Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffalos next season. He has one remaining season of eligibility after five with Kentucky.

At Kentucky, Smoke carried for 1,583 yards and 13 touchdowns.

